CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,510 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after acquiring an additional 109,531,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,703,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,773 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,276,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after buying an additional 1,738,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after buying an additional 1,362,775 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

