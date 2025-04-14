CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after buying an additional 1,115,487 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after buying an additional 589,303 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

