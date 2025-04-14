CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $389.25 and last traded at $385.46. 1,048,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,994,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.90.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.96, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

