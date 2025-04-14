CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

