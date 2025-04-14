CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Posts Earnings Results

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CURRENC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURR remained flat at $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,246. CURRENC Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on CURRENC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on CURRENC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of CURRENC Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About CURRENC Group

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

