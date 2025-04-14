DA Davidson Cuts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $175.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $245.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.89.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.62. 182,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,780. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

