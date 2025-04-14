Dagco Inc. Buys 27,272 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Dagco Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,324,000. GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,587,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,426.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after buying an additional 247,545 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,179,000 after buying an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $80.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.