Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
