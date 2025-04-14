Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Daimler Truck Company Profile

DTRUY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. 61,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,046. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

