Defined Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after buying an additional 239,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $76.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

