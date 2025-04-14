Defined Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,660 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $181.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup cut their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

