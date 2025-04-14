Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Releases Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.87. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
About Destiny Media Technologies
