Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Senior Officer Sells C$12,240.00 in Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$12,240.00.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

CVE:DBG traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.83. 335,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,792. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.58 million, a P/E ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.27. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.