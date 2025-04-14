Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 938 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
VUG stock opened at $360.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.66 and a 200 day moving average of $400.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
