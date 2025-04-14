Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 36,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 13,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 17.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a market cap of C$31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.