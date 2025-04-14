Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $756.00 and last traded at $750.42. 879,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,376,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $732.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $715.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $837.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

