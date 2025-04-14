EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Up 848.6% in March

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 848.6% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,988.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EnQuest Stock Performance

ENQUF remained flat at $0.17 on Monday. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

