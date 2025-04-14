EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Up 848.6% in March

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 848.6% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,988.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
EnQuest Stock Performance
ENQUF remained flat at $0.17 on Monday. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
About EnQuest
