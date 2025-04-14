Entertainment Stocks To Research – April 11th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in companies that produce, distribute, or display a range of content such as films, music, television shows, digital media, and other forms of entertainment. These stocks offer investors exposure to the creative arts sector, where revenues are driven by consumer demand, technological innovations, and evolving trends in media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.54. 24,182,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,442,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $43.70. 12,823,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,053,523. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,713,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,187. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Further Reading