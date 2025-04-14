Entrust Global Partners L L C Has $13.88 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Entrust Global Partners L L C trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,523 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises about 16.8% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings in Lyft were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 121,142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 221,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft Stock Up 0.9 %
LYFT stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Lyft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Lyft
In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
