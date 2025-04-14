Entrust Global Partners L L C Has $13.88 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Entrust Global Partners L L C trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,523 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises about 16.8% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings in Lyft were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 121,142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 221,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Up 0.9 %

LYFT stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.