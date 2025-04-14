Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 6,016.7% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,816,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Stock Performance

ENZC traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 3,667,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,550. Enzolytics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

