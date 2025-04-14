EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EuroDry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 1.05% of EuroDry worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial cut EuroDry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EuroDry

EuroDry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.