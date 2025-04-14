Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 389836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Europa Metals Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.76.

Europa Metals Company Profile

At Europa Metals, we are focused on developing the next generation of sustainable mining assets, providing full supply chain transparency and operating to global best practice standards.

Operating in Spain our primary asset is the Toral lead zinc and silver project located in the Province of Leon, with an indicated resource estimate of approximately 3.8Mt @ 8.3% Zn Equivalent (including Pb credits) and 30g/t Ag.

Europa is providing the mining industry with one of the most important opportunities to create a fully transparent and ethical source for commodities.

