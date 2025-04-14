Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,894.76 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,814.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,982.11.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,131.86.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

