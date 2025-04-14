Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). Approximately 272,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 308,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.98 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.36. The company has a market cap of £90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.51.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

