Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 45377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.13).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £335.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

