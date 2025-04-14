Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.6 %
Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. Analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidelis Insurance Company Profile
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
