FIL Ltd Acquires 1,622 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $261.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.77 and its 200-day moving average is $258.12. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at F5

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.78.

View Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.