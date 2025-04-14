First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDNI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDNI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

