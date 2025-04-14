Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,494,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,795,000. United States Steel comprises about 4.6% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $130,731,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $19,384,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,907,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 556,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 462,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,510,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

