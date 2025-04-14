Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stake Reduced by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,141 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $5.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $467.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

