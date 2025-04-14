Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Up 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.59). Approximately 5,957,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 782,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.73).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.67) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,060 ($13.98).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.84%.
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
