Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Up 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.59). Approximately 5,957,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 782,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.67) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,060 ($13.98).

Get Future alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Future

Future Trading Up 9.9 %

Future Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 847.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 904.10. The company has a market cap of £787.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.84%.

Future Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.