Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 1,007,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,811,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.41.
About Galileo Resources
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
