Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,711,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 979,117 shares.The stock last traded at $8.87 and had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $4,893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,795,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,177,386.44. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,062. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

