Garth Graham Acquires 215 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at $835,813.25. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

