Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC decreased its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports accounts for about 2.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $65,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 237.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,642 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 48,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on GENI. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.
Genius Sports Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GENI opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.16.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
