Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617,154 shares during the period. Genpact comprises about 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $48,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

