Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GVDNY

Givaudan Stock Performance

Givaudan Increases Dividend

Shares of GVDNY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $1.5503 dividend. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.