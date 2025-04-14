Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CTEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.