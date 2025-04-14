Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grab stock. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,338 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRABW stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.33. 37,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Grab has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.84.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

