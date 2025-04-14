Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Position Trimmed by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Granite Construction by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $78.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

