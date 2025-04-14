Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE opened at $150.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $97.11 and a one year high of $171.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

