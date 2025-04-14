Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Azenta by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 85,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Azenta by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 60,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

AZTA stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

