Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 223,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $27.90 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $1,091,310.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,331.48. This represents a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $39,046.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,525.75. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,439 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.