Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,923,071.22. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,676.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,328 shares of company stock valued at $589,367 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AMBA opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.

Several analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

