Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,392 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,229,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,691,000 after acquiring an additional 587,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,474,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 145,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIBK

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.