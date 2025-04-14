GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 5365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

