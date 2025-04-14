Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GUZOF traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$2.55. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

