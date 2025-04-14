Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Grupo Herdez Trading Down 6.4 %
GUZOF traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$2.55. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Herdez
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.