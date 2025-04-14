Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.71. 41,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 154,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRDN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter valued at $8,575,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

