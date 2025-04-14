Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) & Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Financial Review

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -58.59% -137.98% -36.74% Haemonetics 9.47% 23.66% 8.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apyx Medical and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67 Haemonetics 1 1 6 1 2.78

Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $101.22, indicating a potential upside of 70.72%. Given Haemonetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and Haemonetics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $48.10 million 0.84 -$18.71 million ($0.67) -1.60 Haemonetics $1.37 billion 2.17 $117.56 million $2.54 23.34

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Apyx Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold under the Renuvion name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma name in the hospital surgical market. It also develops and manufactures various hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures; and OEM generators, as well as related accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot-inducing properties of collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

