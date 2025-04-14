Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after buying an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,636,409,000 after purchasing an additional 159,839 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,309.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,335.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,323.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,594 shares of company stock valued at $140,302,268. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.