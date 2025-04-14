Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $34,485,000. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,398.2% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 148,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 138,434 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.